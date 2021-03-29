Germ killing technology: Coming soon to a street near you

Concerns about maintaining hygiene and sanitation amid the COVID-19 pandemic led an Algerian-Franco inventor to develop two smart bins that neutralize disposed materials containing microorganisms.

Zyad Mokrani told Al Arabiya that the refuse collectors meet international health standards, and with antiviral features, can contribute to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also the owner of Green Fresh Factory, he explained that the bins use sensors to track when something has been disposed of, and UVC rays are activated to clean the rubbish.

“These bins are equipped with special light sensors that are triggered as soon as anyone throws garbage inside the can,” he said. “We all know that most of what gets thrown is waste, which is a breeding ground for viruses including the coronavirus. As soon as waste gets thrown inside our smart litter bins, UVC rays are activated to disinfect and sanitize everything inside.”

The smart litter bins are solar-powered and using American technology, they are built to function 24/7.

“The device is safe and the effect and the area of its UVC rays are strictly limited to the inside of the smart litter bin, thanks to the light sensors that trigger the rays only when waste is thrown inside these bins,” he said.

Mokrani revealed that Dubai Municipality approached his company for smart and eco-friendly solutions to address issues in waste collection.

“We came up with this original product in two types that currently exist only in Dubai; nowhere else in the world. Additionally, we chose Dubai first to deploy our product thanks to its status as a successful global city that is home to many original projects and initiatives.”

The second type of smart litter bin developed by Green Fresh Factory is a smart waste trolley that is designed specifically for waste collectors.“We also provide smart garbage trolleys,” Mokrani said.

“They are solar powered as well and eliminate viruses using the same concept and technology, but they are designed to protect the waste collector from viral transmissions thanks to the auto-sanitizing garbage trolley, which is equipped with the same sanitizing technology as the smart litter bins,” he added.

