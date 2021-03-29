.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia allows people vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend football match

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup qualifications - Saudi Arabia v Japan - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - September 5, 2017 - Fans of of Saudi Arabia cheer and chant before the start of their soccer match against Japan. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Fans of of Saudi Arabia cheer and chant before the start of their soccer match against Japan. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia allows people vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend football match

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport announced on Monday that those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to attend the Saudi Arabia vs Palestine football match on Tuesday.

The football stadium will operate at 40 percent capacity while adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures, the ministry said in a press release.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The ministry added that vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend all football games in stadiums starting May 17.

Tuesday’s football game between Saudi Arabia and Palestine will be held in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park. The game is part of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

Those who wish to attend the match must have an “immune” badge on their “Tawakkalna” application.

Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The health ministry spokesman said that 4,053,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as of March 28, double the number of vaccine doses administered earlier this month.

Read more:

Over 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia: MOH

Saudi Arabia records 531 new COVID-19 cases amid continuous increase

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia opens COVID-19 vaccine registration via Sehhaty app

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps

Top Content

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal
US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah
Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route
UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal
Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More