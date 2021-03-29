Saudi Arabia allows people vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend football match

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport announced on Monday that those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to attend the Saudi Arabia vs Palestine football match on Tuesday.

The football stadium will operate at 40 percent capacity while adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures, the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend all football games in stadiums starting May 17.

Tuesday’s football game between Saudi Arabia and Palestine will be held in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park. The game is part of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

Those who wish to attend the match must have an “immune” badge on their “Tawakkalna” application.

Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The health ministry spokesman said that 4,053,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as of March 28, double the number of vaccine doses administered earlier this month.

