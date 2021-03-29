.
Saudi Arabia reports 541 new COVID-19 amid continuous increase

People take advantage of a new coronavirus vaccination center at the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia reports 541 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours amid a continuous increase in the daily number of infections.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 217 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 106 in the Eastern Region and 86 in Mecca, according to the Ministry of Health.

An additional six coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 6,656. Meanwhile, 357 recoveries were confirmed, which brought the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 377,304.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Authorities last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above. Starting mid-May, unvaccinated workers at food outlets, public transport, gyms, and salons would be required to take a PCR test every week.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

With Reuters

