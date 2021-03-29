Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders supplying Jordan with medical oxygen amid COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered supplying Jordan with medical oxygen to help address the shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre will supply the Jordanian Ministry of Health with liquid oxygen, oxygen cylinders and regulators, in addition to digital intravenous pumps and related devices and supplies.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the King Salman Relief Center has coordinated with the Jordanian Ministry of Health to identify the necessary needs which [the Kingdom] can help meet to alleviate the acute crisis in oxygen supply facing the brothers in Jordan,” SPA said.

Jordan’s health minister was dismissed earlier in March after seven people died following an oxygen outage in a hospital treating coronavirus patients, and police were deployed to hold back hundreds of angry relatives, state media reported.

Jordan is facing a spike in COVID-19 infections attributed mainly to the fast transmission of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, and announced stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 early March.

- With Reuters

