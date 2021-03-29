UAE reports 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the United Arab Emirates has fallen for the second day in a row to 1,874, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday.

Five people have also died from COVID-19 related complications in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, 2,128 cases were detected – down from 2,304 the previous day.

The total number of cases confirmed in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 457,071, while 440,731 people have recovered.

A total of 1,486 COVID-19 patients have died.

It was announced Sunday that a Ras al Khaimah-based company will begin producing China’s Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE in April, in a bid to extend the reach of the country’s vaccination program that is already one of the world’s most comprehensive.

Restrictions to curb the spread of new cases, which peaked in late January, were announced for the holy month of Ramadan – which typically sees worshippers gathering in large numbers to break their fast at Iftar.

This year, Iftar gatherings are limited to include only members of the same household.

