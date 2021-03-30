.
.
.
.
Language

Poland widens access to COVID-19 vaccines from April

A paramedic walks near an ambulance amid the coronavirus outbreak, in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland December 3, 2020. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)
A paramedic walks near an ambulance amid the coronavirus outbreak, in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland December 3, 2020. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)
Coronavirus

Poland widens access to COVID-19 vaccines from April

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Poland will widen access to COVID-19 vaccines in April to those in their 40s and 50s, as it aims to inoculate all citizens who want to become vaccinated by the end of August, the government said on Tuesday.

Poland, with a population of 38 million, wants to administer 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month, the government said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country has reported a surge in new coronavirus cases in the past weeks, with many hospitals running out of beds and ventilators.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Poland sees COVID-19 vaccination capacity at 3.4 mln doses a month

Coronavirus: Celebrity vaccinations causes public outrage in Poland

Poland finds first mink COVID-19 case: Agriculture ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage
Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More