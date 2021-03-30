Saudi Arabia reports 556 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 556 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 389,422, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 410 to 377,714, and the death toll rose by seven to 6,663.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (556) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (410) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (377,714) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/4suKC3NoYV — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 30, 2021

There are 5,045 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 694 of which are critical cases.

Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The health ministry spokesman said that 4,053,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as of March 28, double the number of vaccine doses administered earlier this month.

