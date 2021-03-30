Syrian president Assad and wife recover from COVID-19: State news

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, state news agency SANA said on Tuesday.

“After the end of the quarantine period, symptoms of COVID-19 and negative PCR results, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad have resumed their work normally,” SANA said.

Earlier this month, al-Assad and his wife Asma had tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms, his office said.

The Syrian leader and his spouse, who announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, were both in good health and would keep working while in isolation at home, the statement said at the time.

The health ministry started vaccinating frontline healthcare workers in Mrach and said there had been a surge in COVID-19 cases without elaborating.

