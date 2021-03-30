UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates has reported 2,289 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the official news agency WAM.

New cases have risen from Monday’s 1,874, although numbers had been falling steadily for two days prior.

The total number of cases reported in the country since the start of the pandemic now stands at 459,360, with a total of 1,492 deaths reported.

Patients who recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours are tallied at 2,422, with a total of 443,153 people now having recovered from COVID-19 in the UAE.

Cases in the UAE peaked in late January and have been steadily declining since then.

However, neighboring Oman has been experiencing a huge surge in cases in recent weeks, reporting 796 on Monday, up from 192 on February 7.

