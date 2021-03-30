.
UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

NHS staff look on as the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs are being administered to staff, at the Western General Hospitalin Edinburgh, Scotland Britain December 8, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via Reuters)
NHS staff look on as the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs are being administered to staff, at the Western General Hospitalin Edinburgh, Scotland Britain December 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that Britain was focused on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it would be able to provide surplus shots to others such as Ireland.

“I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout,” Kwarteng told Sky News.

“If there are surplus vaccine doses then we can share them but there are no surpluses at the moment, we have still got a huge number to vaccinate.”

The City of London financial district is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the coronavirus pandemic, Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, said.

“What people are telling us is that they are expecting their central office base to remain at the core of their business with people coming in three or four days, working different hours, so we are expecting the bulk of the return,” McGuinness told BBC radio.

“What it will mean in terms of the overall footfall, we are not yet quite clear.”

