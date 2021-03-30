US President Biden warns of another coronavirus surge as cases rise

US President Joe Biden said Monday that 90 percent of adults in the United States would be eligible for a vaccination against the coronavirus by the middle of April but warned that positive cases were rising again.

Warning against a new wave of coronavirus cases, Biden said in televised remarks that the war against COVID-19 was far from over.

“We’re in a life and death race with the virus that is spreading quickly with cases rising again, new variants are spreading and sadly, some of the reckless behavior we’ve seen on television over the past few weeks means that more new cases are to come,” Biden said.

The US president added: “Our work is far from over. The war against COVID-19 is far from won.”

Announcing new measures and funding for vaccination sites and campaigns, Biden said Americans would have a vaccination site within five miles of their residence by April 19.

Separately, Biden’s top diplomat said Washington would be the leader in advancing vaccines around the world “in the months ahead.”

“I anticipate that, as we continue to vaccinate the entire American population, that we will be able to do even more around the world,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a video conference at the United Nations.

“In the months ahead and over time, the United States, I’m convinced, will be the leader in advancing access to vaccines around the world,” Blinken said.

Last week, UN member states issued a political declaration where diplomats pledged to work for equitable vaccine distribution around the world.

The declaration, which was led by Lebanon, garnered the support of the P5 member states and more than 180 member states.

