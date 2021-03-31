.
.
.
.
Language

France’s Macron to address country on COVID-19 situation

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a press conference after a European Council summit held over video-conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a press conference after a European Council summit held over video-conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

France’s Macron to address country on COVID-19 situation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening, his office said, as a fast-spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to over-run hospitals.

The Elysee Palace did not say whether Macron would announce further restrictions to counter the virus as the country’s death toll nears 100,000.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased by 98 on Tuesday to breach the 5,000 threshold, the highest number this year.

Public health experts say the burden on intensive care is evidence that the current set of restrictions do not go far enough.

France has been under a nightly curfew since mid-December and in parts of the country, including Paris, the movement of citizens has been restricted and some non-essential stores closed. Bars, restaurants and cinemas have been closed for months.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV that schools should be closed.

Macron will convene his COVID defense council for a weekly meeting later in the morning.

Read more:

Paris hospitals face tough choices under COVID-19 pressure: Officials

Macron says France’s vaccination figures will catch up with UK’s ‘in a few weeks’

President Macron defends no-lockdown policy as infections in France surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage

Top Content

Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors
Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns
UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases
Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More