A cat is pictured through the window of the Cat Cafe which remains closed in Vilnius, Lithuania on April 19, 2020, amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. In Lithuania, cafes and restaurants were closed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Russia creates world’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals: Watchdog

Reuters, Moscow

Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 for animals, the country’s agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday.

Russia already has three coronavirus vaccines for humans, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

The vaccine for animals, developed by a unit of Rosselkhoznadzor, was named Carnivac-Cov, the watchdog said.

“The clinical trials of Carnivac-Cov, which started last October, involved dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals,” said Rosselkhoznadzor’s Deputy Head Konstantin Savenkov.

“The results of the trials allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and highly immunogenic as all the vaccinated animals developed antibodies to the coronavirus in 100 percent of cases.”

Immunity lasts for six months after vaccination, but the shot’s developers are continuing to analyze this, the watchdog said.

Mass production of the vaccine could start as early as April, Rosselkhoznadzor added.

