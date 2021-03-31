Saudi Arabia reports 585 COVID-19 infections as cases continue to increase

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases with 585 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by six to 378,083.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (585) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (369) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (378,083) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/9puchUo4y9 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 31, 2021

The Kingdom recorded 369 new recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total recoveries to 378,083.

There are 5,255 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 693 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 234 cases, while the Eastern Province had 110 cases, and Mecca had 103.

