Saudi Arabia reports 585 COVID-19 infections as cases continue to increase

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases with 585 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by six to 378,083.

The Kingdom recorded 369 new recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total recoveries to 378,083.

There are 5,255 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 693 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 234 cases, while the Eastern Province had 110 cases, and Mecca had 103.

