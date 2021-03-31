Spain widens use of AstraZeneca vaccine to aged essential workers as cases rise again

Spain said on Wednesday it would extend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers over 65 years old to cater to previously excluded groups at a time when infections are rising again across most regions.



Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference Spain would take delivery of 1 million doses of the shots on Thursday, and that the government was on track to hit a target of vaccinating 70 percent of the population this summer.

Shots made by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker were previously destined for essential workers like police officers and teachers up to the age of 65, while vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are reserved for people over 80.

But that meant a small number of key workers over 65 were left out of the program.



Along with a dozen other countries, Spain temporarily suspended the AstraZeneca shot in early March over concerns it caused a rare clotting disorder but resumed using it once the European Union drug regulator EMA gave its backing.



Approaches are now diverging across the 27-nation EU, with some countries lifting age limits altogether and Germany limiting use of the AstraZeneca shot to those over 60 years old.



Many people find the situation confusing.



“I don’t care what Germany thinks,” a retired civil servant who identified herself as Charo said outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda football stadium, which has been converted into a mass vaccination center.



“What I want is for scientists to tell us what the benefits and side-effects are. I want trustworthy information, which I have not found so far,” she said.



Having inoculated elderly nursing-home residents and their carers, as well as frontline health workers, Spain is now focusing on the elderly and other essential workers.



Authorities have administered 7.7 million doses and fully inoculated 2.64 million people.



Despite the vaccination roll-out gathering pace, the infection rate is also rising in most regions and the especially contagious virus variant first identified in Britain now accounts for 60 percent-70 percent of cases nationwide, Darias said.

