UAE administers over 8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses: WAM

People sit as they wait their turn for vaccine trials in Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has administered 8,220,783 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday that 86,942 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in 24 hours.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

WAM said the rate of vaccine distribution in the UAE is 83.12 doses per 100 people.

“The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus,” according to WAM.

The UAE reported 2,289 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to WAM.

The country is on track to be among the first nations to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic by vaccinating most of its population in an attempt to return to normalcy, according to the latest data and health experts.

