UAE records five COVID-related deaths, 2,084 new cases

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,084 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The country conducted 223,799 coronavirus tests and registered 2,422 recoveries, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

Wednesday’s numbers bring the UAE’s currently active cases to 14,715 – a considerable drop from last week – and the total of 459,360 diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020, NCEMA figures suggest.

Recoveries have increased to 443,153 and total deaths sit at 1,492.

The UAE’s immunization program has gained a lot of ground and became one of the world’s most effective vaccination drives. As of Tuesday, a total of over 8.2 million vaccine doses had been administered, WAM reported, 86,942 of which were administered on Tuesday.

“The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus,” WAM reported, adding that the rate of distribution is currently at 83.12 doses per 100 people.

