White House says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results for adolescents ‘good news’

Vials with a sticker reading, “COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only” and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken on October 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

White House says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results for adolescents 'good news'

Agencies

Published: Updated:

The White House welcomed Pfizer Inc’s announcement on Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This is good news,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with CNN. “I know for parents ... it makes you feel even more confident about your kids, potentially be back in the classroom soon.”

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.

Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus.

