.
.
.
.
Language

Diplomatic allies Taiwan and Palau begin COVID-19 travel bubble

Taiwan tourists arrive at Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei on April 1, 2021, before heading to Palau as part of a travel bubble plan. (File photo: AFP)
Taiwan tourists arrive at Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei on April 1, 2021, before heading to Palau as part of a travel bubble plan. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Diplomatic allies Taiwan and Palau begin COVID-19 travel bubble

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Taiwan

Published: Updated:

Taiwan and Palau launched what is being billed as Asia’s first coronavirus travel bubble on Thursday as the two diplomatic allies try to kickstart their battered tourist industries after successfully keeping infections at bay.

Around 100 excited Taiwanese tourists arrived at Taoyuan international airport near Taipei on Thursday morning, checking in some five hours before their afternoon flight in order to be tested for the coronavirus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I haven’t been on an airplane for over a year and I am so excited,” one unnamed passenger told SET TV at the airport.

“This is the inaugural tour and we are on the same flight with Palau president,” he added.

President Surangel Whipps has been on a visit to Taiwan since Sunday and will accompany the Taiwanese tourists back to his Pacific island nation.

Palau President Surangel Whipps (C) waves as he departs from Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei on April 1, 2021, as Taiwanese tourists headed to Palau under the first travel bubble in Indo-Pacific Asia. (File photo: AFP)
Palau President Surangel Whipps (C) waves as he departs from Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei on April 1, 2021, as Taiwanese tourists headed to Palau under the first travel bubble in Indo-Pacific Asia. (File photo: AFP)

Palau lies about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) east of the Philippines and is one of the few places on Earth never to have recorded a COVID-19 case.

It is also one of only 15 nations that still recognizes Taiwan over China, despite intense pressure from Beijing to switch sides.

Taiwan was hit early by the coronavirus when it spread from China last year.

But it defeated its own outbreak and has managed to keep infections controlled thanks to strict border controls, quarantine and tracing.

“It takes so long for the (launch) of the travel bubble and a lot of long-term efforts by everyone,” Taiwanese health minister Chen Shih-chung, told reporters.

“Both sides are pandemic-safe so the journey can begin,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plan is to eventually have 16 flights a week on the route, a major lifeline for Palau’s economy, which before the pandemic relied on tourism for more than half its gross domestic product.

Despite Taiwan’s coronavirus free status, strict measures will still be enforced to protect Palau’s 18,000-strong population from the risk of infection.

All tourists must test negative before the flight. They can travel only in tour groups and are barred from making individual excursions.

Contact with Palau locals will be kept to a minimum, with tourists staying at designated hotels, eating in separate restaurant areas and allowed to shop only at set times.

Taiwan -- population 23 million -- has been hailed as a global success story in containing the virus, with some 1,030 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

Whipps has acknowledged no system is foolproof but said health experts had calculated that the chance of COVID-19 reaching Palau via the travel bubble was one in four million.

Read more:

Australia and Singapore working on travel bubble: Deputy Prime Minister

Singapore ‘bubble’ business hotel welcomes first guests

Taiwan kicks off inoculation drive with AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh  Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 
Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early    Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early   
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More