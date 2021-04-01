.
Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

People queue as they wait their turn to receive a dose of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the make-shift vaccination centre at the Kuwait International Fairground in the Mishref suburb south of Kuwait City on March 21, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Kuwait said on Thursday it would extend a month-long partial curfew that had been due to end next week until April 22 as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The cabinet said in a statement on Twitter that the curfew would be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of April 8.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Gulf Arab state recorded 1,282 new infections on Thursday. It had seen daily cases fall below 300 in December from close to 1,100 last May.

The cabinet said deliveries from restaurants, cafes and food stores would be permitted during the fasting month of Ramadan, which begins in mid-April this year, between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The Ramadan fast is a time when Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink during daylight hours.

Other Gulf Arab states have also seen a rise in coronavirus cases. Oman, where daily cases recently climbed above 1,000, had imposed a partial curfew on March 28.

On Thursday, Qatar ordered the suspension of in-person learning at public and private universities and schools as of April 4, state news agency QNA said.

Qatar on Thursday registered 840 new infections compared with a daily rate below 200 in December.

