Lebanon no longer requires COVID-19 PCR test for vaccinated travelers

People receive a Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose during a coronavirus vaccination campaign at Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People receive a Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose during a coronavirus vaccination campaign at Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon February 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Travelers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need a negative PCR test to enter Lebanon, the health minister announced on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

In a statement carried by the Ministry of Health, Minister Hamad Hasan declared that those who have received both doses of the vaccine do not need a negative PCR test to enter the country via the airport or land and sea borders.

However, travelers must present an official certificate proving that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and that they received their second dose at least 15 days prior to their arrival in the country. Those who have received a single dose are still required to present a negative result.


For several months, Lebanese authorities have required travelers arriving to present a negative PCR test while others were also being tested on arrival depending on where they were traveling from.

The health ministry has confirmed 468,400 cases as of April 1 in the country with a population of nearly 7 million people. The number of recoveries reached 370,687 while the death toll climbed to 6,234.

