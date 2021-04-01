.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases near 600 as numbers continue to rise

Saudi women walk in Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi women walk in Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases near 600 as numbers continue to rise

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia confirmed 590 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Thursday, as numbers continue to rise.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 238 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 111 in Mecca and 34 in Medina.

An additional 386 recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 378,469 as of April 1. The death toll reached 6,676 after seven people died due to complications over the past 24 hours.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Authorities last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above. Starting mid-May, unvaccinated workers at food outlets, public transport, gyms, and salons would be required to take a PCR test every week.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

With Reuters

Read more:

Lebanon no longer requires COVID-19 PCR test for vaccinated travelers

Robots with virus-killing UV light to be tested on Swiss passenger planes

Over 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia: MOH

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh  Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 
AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
US plant ruins 15 mln Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses: Report US plant ruins 15 mln Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses: Report

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More