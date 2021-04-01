Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases near 600 as numbers continue to rise

Saudi Arabia confirmed 590 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Thursday, as numbers continue to rise.

Of the new cases, 238 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 111 in Mecca and 34 in Medina.



An additional 386 recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 378,469 as of April 1. The death toll reached 6,676 after seven people died due to complications over the past 24 hours.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Authorities last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above. Starting mid-May, unvaccinated workers at food outlets, public transport, gyms, and salons would be required to take a PCR test every week.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

With Reuters

