UAE reports 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

People arrive to a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, in the UAE, January 24, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
People arrive to a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, in the UAE, January 24, 2021. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reports 2,315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s NCEMA announced on Thursday.

An additional 237,240 tests were conducted as part of the country’s efforts to “expand the scope of the tests.”

A total of 463,759 cases have been confirmed in the UAE as of April 1 while the recoveries reached 447,790 after an additional 2,435 people recovered.

The death toll reached 1,499 on Thursday, according to the official WAM news agency.


