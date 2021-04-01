UAE reports 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates reports 2,315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s NCEMA announced on Thursday.

An additional 237,240 tests were conducted as part of the country’s efforts to “expand the scope of the tests.”



A total of 463,759 cases have been confirmed in the UAE as of April 1 while the recoveries reached 447,790 after an additional 2,435 people recovered.



The death toll reached 1,499 on Thursday, according to the official WAM news agency.



The Ministry of Health conducts 237,240 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 2,315 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 2,435 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 1, 2021



