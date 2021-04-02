COVID-19 variant dominates areas with two-thirds of US population

The B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus is now predominant across an area containing two-thirds of the U.S. population, with one of President Joe Biden’s top Covid advisers saying it spreads more easily and likely leads to more serious Covid-19 symptoms.

The variant, initially found in the U.K., is dominant in five of 10 regions into which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention groups the U.S population. The CDC identified those regions Friday, saying they include much of the Eastern seaboard, from New York south to Florida, as well as the Midwest and most of the Sunbelt. About 220 million people, or two-thirds of the U.S. population, live in those five regions.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on March 31 that the variant was predominant in five regions, and makes up anywhere from 4% to 35% of cases, depending on the region. At the time, she didn’t identify the regions but said the variant made up 26% of cases nationally.

“From the reports we’re seeing, it very likely could be a bit more serious but it definitely is more transmissible, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday at a press briefing.

The variant is predominant in regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, the CDC said in a statement Friday. Those are the regions clustered around New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas, an area that includes 26 states in total.

Biden has hailed the pace of vaccinations while warning that U.S. cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The U.S. is now vaccinating 3 million people a day. About 58 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated so far and almost 102 million people have had at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC.

However, the rise in cases prompted Walensky to warn earlier this week of “impending doom without a change in trajectory.

“We are at 64,000 new Covid cases today, and our numbers continue to increase, she said Friday at the press briefing. “I still continue to worry that, with 80% of the population unvaccinated, that we have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic.

