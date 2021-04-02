.
.
.
.
Language

Britain adds four more countries to COVID-19 travel ‘red list’

People wait at the arrivals area, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at terminal 2 of the Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. (Reuters)
People wait at the arrivals area, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at terminal 2 of the Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain adds four more countries to COVID-19 travel ‘red list’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel “red list”, banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

From 4 a.m. on April 9, Pakistan, Kenya, the Philippines and Bangladesh will be put on the list, the government said, joining about three dozen other nations mainly in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

There have been calls for the inclusion of some European countries where COVID-19 cases have surged, but the government has said it currently has no plans to do so.

Read more:

Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

Vietnam asks for foreign support in procuring COVID-19 vaccines

Ireland adds Lebanon, Kuwait, Israel to mandatory COVID-19 quarantine list

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ
AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens

Top Content

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach ‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach
Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ
Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks on April 2 to discuss US return to deal Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks on April 2 to discuss US return to deal

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More