.
.
.
.
Language

Ireland adds Lebanon, Kuwait, Israel to mandatory COVID-19 quarantine list

Ireland introduces hotel quarantine for airport arrivals, in Dublin. (Reuters)
Ireland introduces hotel quarantine for airport arrivals, in Dublin. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Ireland adds Lebanon, Kuwait, Israel to mandatory COVID-19 quarantine list

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dublin

Published: Updated:

The Irish government on Thursday added 26 countries to a list of states subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival because of the coronavirus, but did not include additional countries from the European Union or the US.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

According to a report in the Irish Independent newspaper, the government had been advised by the Chief Medical Officer to add 43 countries including the US, France, Germany and Italy to a list of jurisdictions subject to 12-day hotel quarantine on arrival.

A decision regarding “additional states will be considered in advance of the next Government meeting” said the Minister for Health and the Minister for Foreign Affairs in a joint statement.

The states added on Thursday are: Albania, Andorra, Aruba, Bahrain, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Ethiopia, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Somalia and Wallis and Futuna Islands.

Ireland has some of the strictest travel restrictions in the European Union and last week followed England in bringing in hotel quarantine for arrivals of people from countries deemed “high risk” or those without a negative COVID-19 test.

Including the new additions, there are 58 countries on the “designated States” list, most of which are in the Middle-East, Africa, Central and South America.

Austria is currently the only EU member on the list.

Arrivals must quarantine for up to 14 days in a hotel room or can leave after 10 if they test negative for COVID-19.

travelers from newly-added states will have to book accommodation for mandatory hotel quarantine if they intend to arrive in Ireland after 4 am on April 6.

The Republic of Mauritius was removed from the list.

Read more:

Lebanon no longer requires COVID-19 PCR test for vaccinated travelers

Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

Sao Paulo exhumes old graves to make space for surging COVID-19 burials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ
AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens

Top Content

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Divers inspect Ever Given vessel at start of probe into Suez Canal blockage Divers inspect Ever Given vessel at start of probe into Suez Canal blockage
Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach ‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ
Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks on April 2 to discuss US return to deal Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks on April 2 to discuss US return to deal

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More