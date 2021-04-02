.
.
.
.
Language

Russian deaths rose 21 percent in Feb from a year earlier amid COVID-19: Stats agency

Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient at a temporary hospital set up, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient at a temporary hospital set up, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Russian deaths rose 21 percent in Feb from a year earlier amid COVID-19: Stats agency

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The total number of deaths in Russia was 20.6 percent higher in February than a year earlier when no coronavirus cases had been registered, data from the national statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia recorded its first COVID-19 infection in early March 2020. The total number of cases since then recently crossed the 4.5 million mark.

A total of 29,493 more people died in February this year, compared with the same time last year. Of these cases, 24,369 were considered linked to the coronavirus, Rosstat said.

Russian authorities report a daily, rising death toll figure but that is only preliminary and subject to change. Official data is released on a monthly basis with some delay. The official COVID-19 death data for March will be published in May.

Read more:

US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks

US expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning: Sources

US sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning as Biden toughens stance

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Top Content

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach ‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach
Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More