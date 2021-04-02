Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months

Saudi Arabia recorded 728 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday, marking the Kingdom's highest daily toll in seven months.

Of the new cases, 338 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 114 in the Eastern Region while 108 were detected in Mecca.

Despite a spike in new cases, the daily death toll remains relatively low with seven coronvirus-related deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 6,684.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries reached 378,873 as of April 2. The Kingdom has reported a total of 391,325 infections since the virus was first detected in the Gulf country.

Saudi Arabia had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Authorities last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above. Starting mid-May, unvaccinated workers at food outlets, public transport, gyms, and salons would be required to take a PCR test every week.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

With Reuters

