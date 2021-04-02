UAE reports 2,180 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has reported 2,180 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s NCEMA announced on Friday.

An additional 244, 357 tests were conducted as part of the country’s efforts to “expand the scope of the tests.”

On Tuesday, the state news agency WAM said the UAE has administered more than eight million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, the country has registered 465,939 cases, 1,502 deaths and 450,111 recoveries.

