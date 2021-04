Japan expecting larger Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments to immunize elderly

Japan will receive bigger shipments of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines to immunize the elderly faster, the government said on Friday after negotiating the increase in supplies.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

There would be enough vaccines distributed during the two weeks from May 10 to give a first shot to half of Japan’s 36 million elderly people, it said.

Japan’s immunization campaign began in February, later than most major economies, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only one on offer.

Health workers have been prioritized, and as of Thursday more than 890,000 people had received at least the first of two shots.

Read more:

Pakistan court allows commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccine

Ireland adds Lebanon, Kuwait, Israel to mandatory COVID-19 quarantine list

Fauci says US may not need AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine