Italy reports 376 COVID-19 deaths, 21,261 new infections

A nurse comforts a seven-month-old baby at the Salesi Hospital following an operation after his parents were unable to visit due to coronavirus restrictions, in Ancona, Italy, March 22, 2021. (Ospedali Riuniti Marche/Handout via Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Italy reported 376 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 481 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 21,261 from 21,932.

Italy has registered 110,704 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,489 on Saturday, down from 28,704, a day earlier.

There were 234 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 232 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,714 from a previous 3,704.

