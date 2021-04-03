.
.
.
.
Language

Pope Francis, at Easter vigil, hopes for post-pandemic rebirth

Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil in a near empty St. Peter’s Basilica as coronavirus disease restrictions stay in place for a second year running, at the Vatican, April 3, 2021. (Reuters/Remo Casilli/Pool)
Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil in a near empty St. Peter’s Basilica as coronavirus disease restrictions stay in place for a second year running, at the Vatican, April 3, 2021. (Reuters/Remo Casilli/Pool)
Coronavirus

Pope Francis, at Easter vigil, hopes for post-pandemic rebirth

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis, leading an Easter vigil service scaled down due to COVID-19, said on Saturday he hoped the dark times of the pandemic would end and that people could rediscover “the grace of everyday life.”

This year has been the second consecutive Easter that all papal services are being attended by only about 200 people in a secondary altar of St. Peter’s Basilica instead of the nearly 10,000 that the largest church in Christendom can hold.

The service began two hours earlier than usual so that participants could get home before a 10 p.m. curfew in Rome, which, like the rest of Italy, is under tough lockdown restrictions during the Easter weekend.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

At the start of the service, the basilica was in darkness except for the flames from candles held by participants to signify the darkness in the world before Jesus. As the pope, cardinals and bishops processed to the altar and a cantor chanted three times, the basilica’s lights were turned on.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In his homily, Francis, marking the ninth Easter season of his pontificate, said the festival brought with it the hope for renewal on a personal as well as a global level.

“It is always possible to begin anew because there is a new life that God can awaken in us in spite of all our failures,” Francis said.

“In these dark months of the pandemic, let us listen to the Risen Lord as he invites us to begin anew and never lose hope.”

He said that just as Jesus brought his message “to those struggling to live from day to day,” people today should care for those most in need on the fringes of society.

On Easter Sunday, the most important day in the Christian liturgical calendar, the pope will deliver his “Urbi et Orbi”

Read more:

Pope, on Palm Sunday, says devil taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic

Italy reports 376 COVID-19 deaths, 21,261 new infections

COVID-19 variant dominates areas with two-thirds of US population

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout

Top Content

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
US, Iran to hold indirect nuclear deal talks in Vienna US, Iran to hold indirect nuclear deal talks in Vienna
Eritrea has no plans to exit Tigray after Ethiopia pact: TPLF Eritrea has no plans to exit Tigray after Ethiopia pact: TPLF
Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More