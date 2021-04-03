Saudi Arabia records 684 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 684 new COVID-19 cases, 439 recoveries and six deaths in the last 24 hours, the kingdom's health ministry reported on Saturday.

Saturday’s numbers indicate a decline in the number of daily cases since Friday which was when the kingdom marked its highest daily toll in seven months with 728 new cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (684) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (439) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (379,312) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/AbmO27tCVz — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 3, 2021

This brings the country’s death toll to 6,690, the total recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 392,009 and total recoveries to 379,312.

There are 6,007 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 320 of which were identified in Riyadh, the country’s capital and 761 of which are critical.

