Turkey reports 44,756 new COVID-19 infections, highest level yet

Turkey recorded 44,756 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, the highest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for most daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, hitting new record highs over the past consecutive five days.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The total number of cases stands at 3.445 million as of Saturday, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 186, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,078.

Read more:

Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots