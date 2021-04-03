.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey reports 44,756 new COVID-19 infections, highest level yet

People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 9, 2020. (Reuters/Umit Bektas)
People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 9, 2020. (Reuters/Umit Bektas)
Coronavirus

Turkey reports 44,756 new COVID-19 infections, highest level yet

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey recorded 44,756 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, the highest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for most daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, hitting new record highs over the past consecutive five days.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The total number of cases stands at 3.445 million as of Saturday, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 186, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,078.

Read more:

Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout

Top Content

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
US, Iran to hold indirect nuclear deal talks in Vienna US, Iran to hold indirect nuclear deal talks in Vienna
Eritrea has no plans to exit Tigray after Ethiopia pact: TPLF Eritrea has no plans to exit Tigray after Ethiopia pact: TPLF
Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil
Egypt to move 22 ancient mummies across Cairo in majestic parade to new museum Egypt to move 22 ancient mummies across Cairo in majestic parade to new museum

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More