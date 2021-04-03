UAE registers 2,084 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,084 new coronavirus cases and two deaths due to complications in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

The UAE carried out 252,243 COVID-19 tests and registered 2,210 recoveries.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Saturday’s numbers bring the total active cases in the UAE to 14,198 and the death toll to 1,504, figures from the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) suggested.

The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak sits at 468,023.

The country has been leading one of the world’s most effective vaccination programs, with over 8.4 million doses administered and the majority of the elderly population already inoculated.

In an effort to bolster its vaccination drive, the UAE recently announced the launch of its commercial production of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

