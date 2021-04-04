.
.
.
.
Language

India’s richest state to impose new COVID-19 restrictions, weekend lockdown

People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s richest state to impose new COVID-19 restrictions, weekend lockdown

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Mumbai

Published: Updated:

India’s richest state, Maharashtra, said it would impose stringent COVID-19 restrictions from Monday as there has been a rapid rise in infections, a state minister said on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The state will shut down malls, cinema halls, bars and restaurants from Monday evening and impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Nawab Malik told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in India with the number of new infections nearing all-time high on Sunday, largely driven by infections in Maharashtra, home to the country’s financial capital Mumbai.

The country reported 93,249 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to data from the federal Health Ministry. Maharashtra accounted for more than half of that with a record 49,447 new cases.

Read more:

India braces for stricter COVID-19 curbs as infections hit six-month high

India opens up immunization to more people, COVID-19 vaccine exports to dwindle

India’s Sachin Tendulkar hospitalized one week after contracting COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More