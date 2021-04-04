.
.
.
.
Language

Libya receives its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Bottles with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva)
Bottles with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Libya receives its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tripoli

Published: Updated:

Libya’s interim prime minister on Sunday announced the arrival of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19, as the war-torn country’s crumbling health system struggles against a mounting caseload.

“Thanks to God, we have managed to import the first batch of coronavirus vaccines,” Abdul Hamid Dbeibah tweeted, saying further doses were on the way.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I call on the Libyan people to sign up via the vaccine portal,” he added, referring to a website launched by the North African country’s authorities in early March ahead of the first deliveries.

The health ministry said in a statement that just over 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V jab had arrived in Tripoli.

Libyan authorities have reported over 160,000 cases of the coronavirus among its seven million population, with 2,737 dead.

The country has been ravaged by a decade of violence since the toppling of former Libyan President Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 revolt, leaving its health sector in a pitiful state despite its vast oil wealth.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that two new variants of the coronavirus are present in Libya.

The country has registered around 1,000 new cases per day in recent weeks, but the difficulty of obtaining a test means that the real numbers may be far higher.

Hospitals are often overcrowded and lacking in resources.

No lockdown measures are currently in place, and while masks are obligatory in public places, the measure is widely flouted.

Following an October ceasefire between warring powers in the east and west of the country, a new transitional government took office last month, with the aim of unifying Libya’s divided institutions and organizing December elections.

Shortly before winning a vote of confidence, Dbeibah had vowed that access to coronavirus vaccines would be a priority for his administration.

Read more:

Europe bolsters vaccination drive as virus haunts Easter holidays

UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths

Kenya orders immediate halt to private importation of COVID-19 vaccines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display
VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More