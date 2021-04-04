.
.
.
.
Language

Religious figures to have COVID-19 vaccine site in Italy

A man takes a picture of a mural depicting a white dove parachuting COVID-19 vaccine vials, posted near the Italian Health Ministry Headquarters in Rome, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)
A man takes a picture of a mural depicting a white dove parachuting COVID-19 vaccine vials, posted near the Italian Health Ministry Headquarters in Rome, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)
Coronavirus

Religious figures to have COVID-19 vaccine site in Italy

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Priests, nuns and other people living in community settings are among the vaccination priority groups permitted under Italy’s revised national rollout. The country’s Piedmont region is going a step further by opening a special vaccine center just for the leaders of religious communities.

Medical personnel at the Cottolengo hospital complex in Turin are set to administer the vaccine to official representatives of Buddhist, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, as well as Waldensian and other non-Catholic institutions in Piedmont starting Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The shots must be given in accordance with the national plan that requires the general population to be vaccinated in descending order of age, beginning with individuals 80 or older or have grave disabilities, then moving down the rollcall to those in their 70s.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Piedmont Gov. Alberto Cirio has called the vaccination initiative an example of inter-faith fraternity and sharing.

Italy’s public health service is providing the vaccines.

Read more:

Italy reports 376 COVID-19 deaths, 21,261 new infections

Italian doctors remember the night that ushered in Europe’s first COVID-19 lockdown

Italy’s Piedmont region temporarily suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Italy's elderly pay price again as COVID-19 vaccines lag

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display
VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
Canada passes one mln COVID-19 cases, forcing provinces to tighten rules Canada passes one mln COVID-19 cases, forcing provinces to tighten rules

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More