Saudi Arabia reports 673 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 673 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 392,682, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by seven to 6,697.

The Kingdom reported 504 new recoveries, bringing the total to 379,816.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (673) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (504) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (379,816) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/1XFhmskYdr — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 4, 2021

There are 6,169 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 782 of which are ciritcal cases.

