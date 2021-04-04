.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia reports 673 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

A man displays his details on his mobile phone using the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities to track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 673 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 392,682, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by seven to 6,697.

The Kingdom reported 504 new recoveries, bringing the total to 379,816.

There are 6,169 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 782 of which are ciritcal cases.

