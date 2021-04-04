.
UAE records 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

General view of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2018. (Reuters)
UAE records 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates’ health ministry on Sunday reported 2,113 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

The UAE conducted 260,445 tests and registered 2,279 recoveries.

Sunday’s figures indicate a slight increase in the number of daily cases compared to Saturday’s, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,510, with the total active cases to 14,026, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the UAE has registered a total of 470,135 coronavirus cases, 454,600 recoveries and over 38.5 million administered tests.

The country’s vaccination program has seen over half the population inoculated. NCEMA figures suggest that over 8.5 million doses have been administered as of yet.

