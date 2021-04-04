.
.
.
.
Language

US halts AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant, NYT says

A medical worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on March 24, 2021 at a vaccination hub outside Rome's Termini railway station. (AFP)
A medical worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on March 24, 2021 at a vaccination hub outside Rome's Termini railway station. (AFP)

US halts AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant, NYT says

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department on Saturday stopped a Baltimore manufacturer from making AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, days after the facility ruined 15 million doses of shots developed by Johnson & Johnson, the New York Times reported, citing two senior federal health officials who weren’t identified.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The move came after the Maryland-based biotech firm, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., accidentally mixed up the ingredients from the two vaccines, which forced regulators to delay approval of the plant’s output, the newspaper said.

The department also requested Johnson & Johnson to install a new team to oversee all aspects of manufacturing at the facility, the newspaper said, citing the officials. The company confirmed the changes and that it was “assuming full responsibility, NYT said.

AstraZeneca will work with the Biden administration to find an alternative site, the paper said, citing the drugmaker.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK regulator found 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

Canada suspends AstraZeneca vaccine for people under age of 55

German state suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for under-60s

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance

Top Content

LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
Egypt to move 22 ancient mummies across Cairo in majestic parade to new museum Egypt to move 22 ancient mummies across Cairo in majestic parade to new museum
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More