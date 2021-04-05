Germany aims to have 20 percent of population vaccinated against COVID-19 by May

Germany will have immunized 20 percent of its population against the novel coronavirus by the beginning of May, the country’s health minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

Germany has seen a rise in infections as it lags Britain, Israel and the US in the pace of vaccinations.

Spahn, speaking at a vaccination center in Berlin, said Germany had taken three months to get shots to the first 10 percent of its people who have now been vaccinated.

“We will manage the next 10 percent in a month in light of the expected deliveries (of vaccinations),” he said.

