.
.
.
.
Language

China reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in over 2 months with 32 new cases

Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

China reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in over 2 months with 32 new cases

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on April 4, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were local infections, all of which were reported in Yunnan province where a new cluster was discovered at Ruili city that borders Myanmar.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, matching the total from a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display
VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray
Canada passes one mln COVID-19 cases, forcing provinces to tighten rules Canada passes one mln COVID-19 cases, forcing provinces to tighten rules

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More