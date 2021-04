US says 165 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine been administered so far: CDC

The US has administered more than 165 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed nearly 208 million, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday.

That is up from the 161,688,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 207,866,645 doses delivered.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The agency said 106,214,924 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 61,416,536 people have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

A total of 7,742,126 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Read more:

Turkey records 41,998 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

Portugal extends COVID-19 restrictions on land, sea borders with Spain until April 15

Religious figures to have COVID-19 vaccine site in Italy