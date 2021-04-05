.
.
.
.
Language

Greece reopens shops despite high COVID-19 infection rate

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 stands at a cafe in central Athens. (AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 stands at a cafe in central Athens. (AP)
Coronavirus

Greece reopens shops despite high COVID-19 infection rate

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Athens

Published: Updated:

Greece on Monday relaxed a nationwide lockdown by opening most retail shops despite a steady level of COVID-19 infections and double-digit fatalities.

By allowing people to “decompress” outside their homes as the weather improves, the government hopes to also stem damage to the economy that has also taken a major revenue blow from reduced tourism.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Customers must pre-book appointments before visiting shops, and up to 20 people will be allowed inside at a time.

Monday’s reopening does not affect department stores and malls, whose operation will be re-evaluated later in April.

Restrictions on retail also remain in place in areas around Thessaloniki and Patras, Greece’s largest cities after Athens, because of spiking infections.

Greece has so far registered more than 275,000 coronavirus cases and over 8,300 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nearly 150 over the weekend.

Some 750 people are in intensive care.

A firm backer of European vaccine passports, Greece is hoping to kickstart its tourism season from mid-May onwards to claw back some badly needed revenue.

Greece expects to spend some 11.6 billion euros ($14 billion) this year to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on its economy, on top of 24 billion euros spent in 2020.

The Greek budget forecasts economic growth of 4.8 percent, scaled back from an earlier 7.5-percent estimate owing to the ongoing lockdown, imposed in November.

Read more:

Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19

Self-testing kits handed out in Greece as COVID-19 cases stay high

Greece orders private sector doctors to assist in fight against COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online
Before you go
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Explore More