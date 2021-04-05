Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan

Oman will be imposing strict measures during the holy month of Ramadan to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s health ministry announced on Monday.

Ramadan – which will start on April 13 or 14 pending the moon sighting – is the month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. It is often celebrated with large gatherings, group prayers at mosques, and several other communal activities.

The nighttime curfew currently in place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be lifted on April 8, but a ban on movement of vehicles and people outdoors will be reinstated when Ramadan starts.

All commercial activities will also be banned during those times.

Ramadan gatherings, such as group Iftars and tents, are strictly prohibited, the ministry added.

Only Omani citizens and holders of residency visas in Oman will be allowed to enter the country starting from April 8.

Taraweeh prayers, which are the additional ritual prayers performed by Muslims at night after the Isha prayer during the holy month of Ramadan, will not be allowed.

All entertainment, sports, cultural and other activities will be suspended during Ramadan.

