Over five million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 

More than five million people are vaccinated against the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Over 587 vaccinations centers have been set up in different areas around the Kingdom to ensure that all citizens and residents can receive their dose, according to the ministry.

Free coronavirus vaccines are also available for the public in pharmacies across Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

Workers in certain fields in Saudi Arabia will be required to take a PCR test every seven days at the expense of their employer if they are not vaccinated, the ministry announced late last month.

Employees in barbershops, female salons, restaurants, cafes, and food outlets must be vaccinated starting from May 13, the ministry said.

All public transport workers in Saudi Arabia will also be required to take the vaccine or submit a negative PCR test every week, according to the Ministry of Sports and Transport General Authority.

As part of efforts to encourage the public to get the vaccine, the Ministry of Sports also announced that vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend all football games in stadiums starting May 17.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali on Sunday urged citizens and residents to register to take a vaccine against COVID-19 as cases in the Kingdom have begun to rise once again in the last few weeks.

He also urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

