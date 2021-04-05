.
Saudi Arabia reports 695 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 695 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 393,377, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose to 6,704 after seven new deaths were reported on Monday.

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom rose by 489 to 380,305.

More than five million people are vaccinated against the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Over 587 vaccinations centers have been set up in different areas around the Kingdom to ensure that all citizens and residents can receive their dose, according to the ministry.

