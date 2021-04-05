Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people

Saudi Arabia will grant permits for those wishing to perform Umrah or visit the Holy sites during Ramadan on the condition they are vaccinated, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry specified that those wishing to receive the permits must have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and based on their immunized status on the Tawakkalna app. It specified that this also applies to a person who has been vaccinated 14 days after receiving the first dose or a vaccinated person who has recovered from being infected.

It also confirmed it will increase the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca during the month of Ramadan while adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Those wishing to apply must register for an Umrah permit, or even to perform regular prayers and visit the holy sites, through the Umrah and Tawakkalna apps by reserving the available time slots available.

