UAE records 2,012 COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 2,147 recoveries 

A member of medical staff wearing a protective face mask and gloves carries a swab tested during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 30, 2020. (Reuters)
A member of medical staf carries a swab tested during drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,012 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 472,148, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.

The new cases were detected after the ministry conducted 195,573 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said it aims to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to ensure that cases are detected early to limit the spread of the disease.

The infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition, according to the ministry.

Two people died due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,512.

A total of 2,147 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 456,747, the ministry added.

Explore More